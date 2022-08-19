The Tracy Planning Commission will consider two downtown cannabis dispensaries when it meets next on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Up for review is a dispensary to be operated by Altamont Wellness LLC of Sacramento. It would be located at 239 W. 11th St., a vacant building formerly occupied by In Shape Health Club at the corner of 11th Street and Parker Avenue. The use permit application includes a request to change the building’s colors.
Also up for review is a dispensary proposed for 104 W. 10th St. and 901 B St. to be operated by Megan’s Organic Market of San Luis Obispo. The building on the southwest corner of 10th and B streets, now vacant, had previously housed a real estate office and a performing arts studio.
The city has 17 cannabis businesses, including 12 storefront retailers, that have received city permits under the rules established by Proposition 64, a 2016 state initiative that legalized cannabis for adult use. Most of them have yet to apply for use permits, which would allow them to open their physical locations.
The two up for planning commission review next week are among five that the California Department of Cannabis Control has approved for adult-use retail shops in Tracy. Those that have yet to apply for city conditional use permits include Dr. Greenthumbs Tracy, 951 Central Ave.; Inside the Culture Triangle Inc., 22 E. 10th St.; and Garden of Eden, 2420 W. Grant Line Road.
The commission in April approved Doctor’s Choice of Modesto to operate a shop at 2179 W. Grant Line Road, but that business has yet to gain a state permit and the storefront the business owners were looking at is still occupied by Azhar Halal Market and Grill.
Also on the planning commission agenda for next week is a request to extend development approval for a proposed five-unit residential project on Eighth Street just east of Central Avenue, and approve a 13-lot vesting tentative subdivision map for a 1.89-acre parcel, a former storm drain pond, on the south side of DeBord Drive just east of Cairo Court. Bright Homes also wants to develop an additional existing lot on Bentley Lane.
