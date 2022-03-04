Two section of Mac Arthur Drive will be closed between Arbor and Delta avenues for nearly 2 months as crews install a new effluent discharge pipeline between the city wastewater treatment plant and Old River north of town.
Starting Monday and lasting through March 27, MacArthur Drive will be closed to through traffic between Arbor Avenue and Canal Boulevard. Drivers will be detoured onto Paradise Road to navigate the closed segment.
The second road closure is set to begin March 28 and run through April 24 closing MacArthur to through traffic between Canal Boulevard and Delta Avenue. Traffic will be rerouted on Canal Boulevard, Tom Paine Avenue and Delta Avenue to avoid the closure.
The closure will allow work to continue on the city’s Effluent Outfall Project, replacing a decaying 33-inch asbestos cement pipeline with a new 42-inch effluent pipeline.
Construction is being made on a street segment-by-segment basis to reduce impacts on the community.
During construction access to private property and businesses along MacArthur Drive and Delta Avenue will be maintained with detours.
Drivers and residents should expect delays during construction and use caution when driving in the construction area.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
