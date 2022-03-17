Two people accused of killing a Tracy man in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 21, 2019, have entered pleas in the case and are due for sentencing next month.
Enrique Guillen Valles, 24, and Nicole Angelic Diaz, 30, appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Feb. 24 for a “motions in limine” hearing in advance of a possible jury trial, where Guillen Valles pleaded no contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter and attempted murder as well as an enhancement of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains in San Joaquin County jail awaiting his sentencing hearing on April 11.
The court dismissed a murder charge against Diaz, but she did plead no contest to a count of being an accessory. She was released on her own recognizance and will return to court on April 11.
The incident was a drive-by shooting where one man, Nikolas Martinez, 23, was shot multiple times on the 200 block of West Carlton Way, and died at the scene. Tracy Police obtained security camera video of a Chrysler 300 leaving the scene. Diaz was arrested seven weeks later on Nov. 5, 2019, and Guillen Valles was arrested in Mexico a month after that. They had both been in county jail since then.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.