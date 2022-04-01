The James McDermott American Legion Post 172 selected two public safety professionals to be the post’s Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year on Saturday at its Law & Order Dinner and Awards.
California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Duncan is the post’s Officer of the Year. Duncan has worked out of the Tracy CHP area since 2007 where he is the local accident investigation review officer, range officer, training officer, and court liaison officer. He also teaches young people about the law enforcement profession through the CHP Explorer program, which teaches local youth the values of the law enforcement profession, and during the holiday season he is active with the Chips4Kids program bringing presents to needy families.
Defense Logistics Agency Fire Department Firefighter/Engineer Joseph Guerrero is the post’s Firefighter of the Year. He is a native of San Jose, and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he learned the skills to be a professional firefighter. He has been with the DLA since 2003 and more recently worked in his spare time with the California Disaster Healthcare to organize COVID-19 vaccination events in Tracy.
More than 100 people attended Saturday’s event at the American Legion Hall, where San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman was the guest speaker.
