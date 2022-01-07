Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., has announced that two students from Tracy are on the university’s honor roll for fall 2021.
Thomas H. Nguyen is a freshman majoring in engineering science and Daisy M. Rodriguez is a freshman majoring in zoology. They gained honor roll status by earning a B-plus (3.5) grade point average while taking 12 or more graded course hours of work during semester. They are among 8,043 students at Oregon State to make the honor roll.
