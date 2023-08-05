Two men are in custody after a road rage-fueled shooting left one man in critical condition in North Tracy Friday afternoon.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said Eduardo Tarvin, 23, and Jacob Nevarez, 21, both of Lodi, were under arrest facing charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
On Friday at 2:44 p.m. police received multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Clover Road.
Sgt. Mike Richards said officers arriving at the scene found a man had been shot in a parking lot just off Tracy Boulevard that was shared by an Arco gas station and a Wendy’s restaurant.
Richards said the victim was shot while he was in his Jeep Wrangler and that multiple shots had been fired at him. The victim then crashed the Jeep into a brick wall that housed a dumpster for one of the businesses.
The victim was taken to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries where on Saturday morning he was still listed in critical condition.
Detectives from the police department’s General Investigations Unit were called to the scene and took over the investigation.
Richards said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage dispute between the victim in his Jeep and the two suspects in a white Nissan Cargo van that started on eastbound Interstate 580 near Pleasanton and continued onto Highway 205.
The vehicles took the Tracy Boulevard exit and turned into the parking lot where the shooting occurred.
Richards said the suspects fled back onto I-205 after the shooting, heading eastbound and officers located the van on I-205 stopping it just before the connector to northbound Interstate 5 about 14 minutes after the shooting, and took the two men into custody.
Richards said the gun was not in the van and believe they discarded it after the shooting. Investigators were searching areas for the weapon Saturday morning.
Tarvin and Nevarez are being held without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail and both are scheduled to appear at the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police are asking if anyone witnessed, has dash cam or cell phone video of the road rage incident that led up to the shooting to contact Det. Brian Azevedo at (209) 831-4847 or at Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com of contact Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847 or by text at TIPTPD to 274637.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.