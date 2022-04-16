Wednesday’s Tracy Planning Commission meeting was the first meeting for new commissioners Julius Augustus and Nasir Boakye-Boateng. Both were appointed on a unanimous vote at the Tracy City Council’s April 5 meeting.
Augustus holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Notre Dame de Namur University of Belmont, and is a management trainee at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Tracy.
Boakye-Boateng holds a Ph.D. in computational engineering and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana. He works as a senior software engineer with Diligent Robotics Inc. of Austin, Texas.
They replace commissioners Chad Wood and Maurice Francis, and will join chairman Cliff Hudson, vice chair Joseph Orcutt and commissioner Gurtej Atwal.
