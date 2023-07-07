The city of Tracy is seeking two new planning commissioners to replace commissioners who have recently resigned.
One would fill the remainder of former commissioner Cliff Hudson, whose term was set to expire at the end of March 2024, the other would fill the remainder of the term for Julius Augustus, whose term expires at the end of March 2026.
Qualified applicants must be citizens living within Tracy city limits, and may not be city officials or employees of the city. Commissioners are appointed by the Tracy City Council, and may also be removed by a majority vote of the council.
Commission responsibilities include preparation and recommendations on the city’s general plan, making recommendations on official land use maps, holding hearings on planning and zoning matters, and advising the city on acquisition, use, or disposition of city-owned property.
The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, and at special meetings and workshops. Commissioners serve 4-year terms and are paid $50 per-meeting, up to $150 per month.
Applications are before 5 p.m. on July 21, and are available at the City Clerk’s Office, Tracy High Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, by calling (209) 831-6101, or by visiting www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
