The Tracy City Council at its Jan. 17 meeting appointed two new members to the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission.
On a unanimous vote the council appointed Lori Souza and Scott Arbogast to fill out the remainder of two 4-year terms, which will expire in January 2024.
The city had been seeking a new member for the commission since October when Commissioner Jacy Krogh, who was appointed in 2020, informed the city that he would be moving out of the area.
Mayor Nancy Young and Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis interviewed applicants and selected Souza, who had previously been on the board as the representative of Tracy Unified School District. Arbogast was placed on the eligibility list and was then selected for the position after a second vacancy after Rajdeep Singh, who was appointed in 2019, left the commission.
The commission also includes Linda Jimenez, who has served on the commission since 2008, Todd Lieberg, a commissioner since 2018, and Steve Abercrombie, who was appointed in December as the representative of Tracy Unified School District.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.