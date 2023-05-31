Two teens are in custody charged with murder, carjacking and kidnapping in connection with the killing of a 52-year-old Tracy man who was found dead along Corral Hollow Road south of Interstate 580 Wednesday morning.
In a statement released Thursday morning, Tracy Police reported that the department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Special Enforcement team arrested Cesar Martinez, 18, of Tracy, and an unidentified 17-year-old at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The investigation began when Tracy Police, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and ambulance crews were called to Corral Hollow Road next to a Tracy Hills construction site less than a mile south of the Interstate 580 freeway shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday after a construction worker spotted the man who appeared to be dead in a ditch along the north side of the roadway.
Police identified the victim as Rodrigo Padilla Diaz, of Tracy. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives from the police department’s General Investigation Unit and investigators from the San Joaquin Country Medical Examiner’s office determined shortly after they arrived at the scene that he was the victim of a homicide.
The Tracy Police Department mobile command post was called to the scene as officers, detectives and crime scene investigators examined the area around the body.
On Thursday, Sgt. Mike Richards said investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to Diaz’ killing. Richards said the victim and the suspects knew each other and carjacking may not have been the original intent of the crime that was committed.
Richards added that police will investigate further before releasing further details on what they believe could be the original intent of the suspects, or what the backstory could be in the time leading up to the carjacking and homicide.
He said investigators are still working to find out where Diaz was carjacked from, but believe it was somewhere in Tracy and he most likely was killed near the place on Corral Hollow Road where his body was found. He added that police have recovered Diaz’ car.
Martinez is being held without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail and is scheduled to appear in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The 17-year-old girl was booked into the county juvenile hall.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at (209) 831-6569 or Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com.
