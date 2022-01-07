Tracy High sent four girls to the Brittany David Invitational wrestling tournament on Dec. 28 at Liberty High in Brentwood, with two of them earning medals.
Senior Virginia Metge placed fifth in the 121-pound class. She lost her first match on a first-period pin and then won three matches in a row, all by pin, in the consolation bracket. She won two by first-period pins, and won the fifth-place medal with a second period pin (2:47).
Senior Alysse Leanos placed seventh in the 126-pound class. She won her first two matches by pin, including a first-period pin (0:22) in the first round, and then lost her quarterfinal match on a second-period pin (3:19). She lost another by pin and finished with a win on a first-period pin (1:41) in the seventh-place match.
Tracy also sent six boys to the Lou Bronzan Invitational, also at Liberty High on Dec. 27 and 28. Three Tracy wrestlers went 0-2 and three more, including sophomores Jason Kim (145) and Spencer Lanning ((160) and junior Jonathan Lau (220) went 1-2.
