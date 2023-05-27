Two Tracy students earned their degrees from Regis College during commencement ceremonies earlier this month.
Jocelyn Mayoral-Ochoa of graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Khanh Farkas graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice - Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner.
The pair were among more than 1,300 students who graduated with degrees ranging from associate to doctoral levels.
Regis College is a coed university in Weston, Mass. With more than 3,200 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs.
