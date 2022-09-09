Two Tracy students received their degrees from Baylor University during commencement ceremonies in May, the first in person ceremonies at the university in the past two years.
Rachelle Monique Moran and Shiv Darshan Patel both received Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing and Management degrees from the Hankamer School of Business at the university in Texas.
Moran and Patel were among the more than 3,000 students who received their degrees during commencement ceremonies in mid-May.
Baylor University is a private Christian university with more than 20,000 students featuring 126 baccalaureate programs along with 80 master’s programs, 47 doctoral programs, an education specialist program and Master of Law program.
