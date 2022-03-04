Tracy Youth Soccer League hosted 80 teams from Cal North District 8 in the biggest-ever Bill Meyer Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Legacy Fields in Tracy.
The tournament included teams from Sonora south to Merced, with boys and girls age groups from under-8 to under-14. Tracy Youth Soccer league had 11 teams participate, three of them winning their divisions.
TYSL’s U8 girls Tracy United Strikers, coached by Jerry Gonzalez and Almar Valenzuela, won their preliminary games against Manteca Gold and Manteca Blue and faced Modesto MYSA Girls Green for a tough championship match, with Tracy winning it 3-2.
TYSL’s U8 boys Wolverines under head coach Thomas Doherty and assistant coach Bree Moruzzi, defeated Calaveras United and Modesto MYSL Boys Green in their preliminary matches and then lost to Manteca Gold 1-0. The two wins gained the Wolverines enough points to qualify for the championship game and a rematch against against Modesto MYSL Boys Green, with the Wolverines winning it 1-0.
The TYSL U14 boys Spartans, with head coach James Brown and assistant coach Ryan Wright, won all three of their preliminary games against Tuolumne-Sullivan, The McSwain Mustangs, and Calaveras United. The Spartans faced their rivals, Modesto MYSA Boys Green, and played to a 1-1 tie in regulation. The Spartans then won the penalty-kick shootout 3-1 for the championship.
The TYSL U10 boys Titans took third place in their division, and the U14 girls Jaguars, placed fourth. Other teams competing included the U8 boys Little Psychos, U10 boys Aftershock, U12 girls Predators, U12 girls Eliminators, U12 boys United and U12 boys Bears.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.