UN secretary general made headlines in Tracy 25 years ago

At least a few Tracyites watching the world news on television in recent weeks may have recognized the name, if not the face, of the secretary general of the United Nations.
Antonio Guterres first went to Moscow to meet briefly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to create humanitarian corridors in Ukraine for civilians to safely escape from combat zones. He then met in a more-lengthy session with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, as Russian rockets exploded in a nearby suburb.
So what does Guterres have to do with Tracy?
When he was prime minister of Portugal, he visited our town 25 years ago — in the first of week of April 1997.
Guterres spent 45 minutes at the Bacchetti & Silva Dairy on Bacchetti Road just off Tracy Boulevard north of town.
It was part of a tour of dairies operated in the San Joaquin Valley by families that had emigrated from the Azores, and Mario Silva’s family had done just that, coming from the Island of Faial, before he and his wife, Ann Bacchetti, had become partners in the dairy once operated by Ann’s father, Leno Bacchetti.
Guterres made his tour of California’s San Joaquin Valley after he had met Tracy Congressman Richard Pombo during Pombo’s visit to Portugal. Richard noted that Portuguese immigrants to the U.S. from the mainland of Portugal had mostly wound up as descendents of Portuguese fishermen in New England, centered in New Bedford, Mass, and the dairy families in the San Joaquin Valley had hailed from the Azores. He invited Guterres to visit the Portuguese dairies in the Valley.
When President Bill Clinton invited him to the U.S., Guterres decided to make California’s Central Valley one of his stops.
I was at the Bacchetti & Silva Dairy that Sunday in April 1977 when Guterres arrived on a bus, and his arrival created a lot of excitement. He soon learned from Mario that one of the unique aspects of the dairy was that cows were milked on a carousel on which 20 cows at a time were milked. The carousel rotates on a bed of 11 inches of water, an energy-efficient system that is still in use by new owners at the dairy today.
After the explanation, Mario took Guterres, accompanied by security guards and Portuguese media reps, on a tour of the carousel milking parlor.
After the tour was completed, Mario’s brother, Fernando Silva, introduced me to Guterres, He told me he was impressed by the success of the immigrants from the Azores and their efficient dairy operations.
“The people of the San Joaquin Valley are very well known in Portugal,” he said in fluent English. “We know they have achieved a lot. It’s probably the most-successful community we have abroad.”
That success was illustrated by the elected leaders of Portuguese descent who were with the first Portuguese prime minister in his visit to the San Joaquin Valley.
Stepping off the bus with Guterres were Pombo and Assemblyman Mike Machado of Linden. Already at the dairy were Assemblyman Dennis Cardoza of Merced and San Joaquin County Supervisor Bob Cabral of Escalon.
After greeting most of the 100-or-so people at the Bacchetti & Silva Dairy and downing a glass of milk from the dairy, Guterres and his entourage climbed aboard the bus and headed to Turlock to visit another dairy operated by immigrants from The Azores.
Guterres, who was prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002, has been a longtime United Nations official. He has been U.N. secretary general since 2017 and is in the last year of his five-year term.
He’s still traveling the world promoting peace — a challenging task considering what is currently going on in Ukraine.
A stop at a Tracy dairy a quarter-century ago was one of his first international visits as a young prime minister of Portugal, something I well remember as I watch him on TV performing his duties as head of the United Nations.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@t
