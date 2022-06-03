Editor,
On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was introduced before Congress. The beginning of the second paragraph states:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Written in 1787, the Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787 – 11 years after the Declaration of Independence – and not fully ratified for another year.
I maintain that the Declaration of Independence’s statement of unalienable Rights preempts the Second Amendment because it predates the Constitution. I believe our unalienable Right to Life takes precedence over the 2nd which was not ratified until December 15, 1791, to anyone’s right to bear arms.
Your right to own a gun does not overrule my right to life but my right to life may overrule your right to own a gun.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
