Editor,
It was sad to see the small attendance at the Grand Theater on Sunday for the classical concert by the Stockton Symphony. I had hoped there would be more after seeing Sam Matthews’ excellent article in the Tracy Press as well as a full-page ad offering half-price tickets. But I don’t think the attendance was much different than for the Symphony’s previous concert at the Grand last October.
What puzzles me is a comparison of attendance at the Grand and attendance at the 55-year-old Bear Valley Music Festival. The two venues are about the same size, but Bear Valley has a full-time population of 100 plus several hundred vacation homes vs. Tracy’s population of 90,000 or so. The Music Festival sells out their 500-seat tent for pop acts like Tommy Castro and Carnaval, just as the Grand sells out for those acts. But for classical concerts, while the Festival fills more than half the tent, the Grand draws how many -- less than 100, I think. Doesn’t seem right to me.
To the 90,000 who stayed home: When (if?) the Stockton Symphony returns to the Grand, try it. You won’t be disappointed -- by the music, the conductor Peter Jaffe, the orchestra, or the incredible guest soloists.
Gus Carlson, Tracy
