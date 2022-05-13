Editor,
I happen to come across this information, which helps explain protections that we have as taxpayers. There is plenty more if you go to our website (yes, they work for us taxpayers also), “Legislative Analyst's Office, December 1996. Understanding Proposition 218.”
Let it be known I am not a happy camper regarding the Council adopting the Refuse rate hike.
Prior to Proposition 218's passage, the courts allowed local governments significant flexibility in determining fee and assessment amounts. A business or resident challenging the validity of a fee or assessment carried the "burden of proof" to show the court that the fee or assessment was illegal.
Proposition 218 changed this legal standard by shifting the burden of proof to local governments. Now local governments must prove that any disputed fee or assessment charge is legal.
To impose a new or increased property-related fee, local government must comply with the fee restriction and fee rate calculation requirements discussed in the last chapter.
Local governments must also:
• Mail information regarding the proposed fee to every property owner.
• Hold a hearing at least 45 days after the mailing.
• Reject the proposed fee if written protests are presented by a majority of the affected property owners.
• Hold an election on any property-related fee, other than a fee for water, sewer, or refuse collection.
The Court has addressed “undue burden” in many court trials. For me it is one of the requirements for new fees that pose as an undue burden, which is “Reject the proposed fee if written protests are presented by a majority of the affected property owners.” I truly believe “We the people” are unduly burdened by this requirement.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
