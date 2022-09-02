Editor,
On Aug. 25 I attended the Planning Commission meeting. A few local citizens are attempting to circumvent the will of the voters. California voters changed the regulations pertaining to Cannabis. But some citizens think if you lose the vote then attack the location or the companies applying for cannabis business permits even when these companies are complying with the law as well as are city’s ordinance, so then they attacked the ordinance.
Karen Moore, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.