United recruited ‘Tracy Aces’ for 1940’s training

The headline on a news story sent out earlier this week as a press release to a variety media sources immediately caught my eye. The headline over story read: “United Airlines opens its first Flight School.”
“Hey, wait a minute,” I said to myself out load. “What about those Tracy Aces?”
The story continued, “There’s currently a massive shortage of pilots, which is only expected to get worse over the next decade. To help combat that, United Airlines has launched United Aviate Academy, a flight school located outside Phoenix, Arizona. It’s the only of the major U.S. airlines to have its own school.”
The last sentence could have been sent out by United in 1940 when it was the only airline to open its own pilot-training school — originally planned to be in Oakland, but as World War II war clouds gathered and OaklandAirport became more congested by military aircraft — opened instead at a place called Tracy, California.
It was named the Boeing School of Aeronautics not because it was operated by Boeing, but because Boeing provided three 203s with open cockpits and training equipment. Three other planes, including a Fairchild 24, were used for instrument instruction.
The instructors were provided by United Airlines, and so were the students, all of whom wore United uniforms and knew they were being trained to become United pilots.
Before arriving in Tracy, all of the students, young men in their early 20s, had learned to fly in pilot-training programs offered by 20 universities and colleges throughout the U.S. as part of the Civilian Pilot Training program sponsored by the federal government.
The Tracy City Council, anxious to turn TracyMunicipalAirport into an asset, agreed in the summer of 1940 to a $1-a-year lease if United would improve the gravel runways, repair hangars, construct additional buildings and install radio equipment and lights for night landings.
The students lived in the TracyInn and went next door to the old CentralSchool building for ground school classes, including use of a Link trainer.
The airport’s flight-training emphasized instrument flying and landing, a fairly new development in airline navigation.
One of the members of the first class was Sylvanus J. “Scotty” Devine, who had been a student at the University of Akron in Ohio before coming to Tracy in October 1940. In 1998, I talked to Scotty at the Elks Club in Palo Alto. He lived nearby in Los Altos.
“We would spend either a morning or an afternoon at the airport and the rest of the day at ground school in Tracy,” he told me. “It was an exciting, high-quality instructional program.”
When the first class of 20 students began training in October 1940 for six to eight months, it was called a new era to have an airline operate its own flight-training program instead of hiring pilots being trained in programs scattered around the county and not associated with any airline.
The Boeing School of Aeronautics trained 120 pilots, divided into seven classes averaging up to 20 students, for United Airlines from October 1940 to December 1941, moving to Wyoming after the U.S. entered WWII.
After completing training in Tracy, the students went to Oakland for several weeks of multi-engine training and then became United co-pilots.
Many continued as United pilots during World War II, mostly flying troops and supplies to and from war zones, while others entered the Army Air Corps as transport pilots.
After World War II, many of the students who had trained in Tracy became senior United captains in the new age of jet airliners. They proudly called themselves “Tracy Aces” as acknowledged by a plaque at United’s pilot-training school in Denver.
Over the years, the “Aces” gathered for several reunions, one held in Tracy at The Opera House.
On March 30, 2017, the last living “Tracy Ace,” Charles A. “Chuck” McKinnon, a member of the fourth class, who had lived in St. Helena, died at the age of 101 in his hometown of Trussville, Alabama. The final living tie to United Airlines’ first flight school was severed.
I have no idea what students who will graduate from United’s new — but not its first — pilot-training school in Arizona will be called. Just don’t call them “Tracy Aces.”
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
