United Sikhs, a United Nations-affiliated non-profit organization headquartered in New York City, held their Annual Volunteers Appreciation and Fundraiser Gala on Dec. 28, 2021 at Nirvaana Banquet and Event Center in Tracy.
During the event United Sikhs recognized its diverse team of volunteers along with California Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, San Joaquin County District 3 Supervisor and Chairman Tom Patti, San Joaquin County District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman, Tracy City Councilwoman Eleassia Davis, Mountain House Community District Board Member Harry Dhillon, Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington and local philanthropist Mike Sandhu.
During this occasion of gratitude, Villapudua said, "It's about uniting and giving thanks."
Hot Vegetarian food was served before the recognition ceremony and volunteers had a chance to socialize and meet with elected officials.
Patti said, "United Sikhs is a fine example of serving, it's your service to this community that makes it even better."
Jass Sangha, San Joaquin County Planning Commissioner for District 5 was also recognized for her continuing support of United Sikhs.
Rickman thanked the volunteers by saying, "One of the things that makes Tracy, South County, such a great community is our residents coming together to get the great things done."
United Sikhs had held 11 community clean ups, provided homemade hot meals to homeless members of the community, cleaned up portions of Interstate 580 and Interstate 205 and distributed KN-95 masks in 2021.
According to Tracy City Council member Eleassia Davis, "It’s great to have all of you here tonight to recognize volunteers who perform monthly clean ups and feed the homeless in El Pescadero Park."
Gurvinder Singh, United Sikhs International Humanitarian Aid Director, flew in from Dallas to thank all the volunteers and elected officials and he presented a summary of all the projects that United Sikhs have been active in worldwide in 2021. United Sikhs volunteers from LosAngeles were also present to help organize this event.
Dhillon said, "Without volunteers, nonprofits like United Sikhs cannot accomplish the amazing effort around the globe in giving back to communities in urgent need."
Mike Sandhu graciously offered United Sikhs to run a yet to be named homeless shelter in Punjab, India. "All the volunteers here are doing a good job in feeding the homeless here in Tracy," he said.
Around 55 volunteers were recognized. Tracy Police Chief Millington said, "This is the true picture of the community where we talk about community building, community care taking, this is right here."
United Sikhs will continue to do community and highway clean ups along with feeding the homeless in 2022.
• To learn more about United Sikhs’ Tracy projects, contact Manpreet Singh Shahi by emailing him at Manpreet.Singh@UnitedSikhs.org.
