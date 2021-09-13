The Milpitas-based University of Silicon Andhra announced Monday that it plans to create its home campus south of Tracy, which could lead to a larger multi-use development.
The campus, which would include a university with a high-tech curriculum and an adjacent trade school for technical training, will be located on 67 acres on the west side of Chrisman Road, just south of Durham Ferry Road, on land donated by the Sandhu Family.
The campus, estimated to be a $450 million project, could be expanded in future years to a 1,500-acre development that would include the university, trade school, the Golden State Logistics Hub and Veterans of Foreign Wars post, according to the announcement issued Monday morning.
The Ridgeline Property Group, a national, privately held real estate firm, will be lead developer of the Golden State Logistics Hub.
Mike Sandhu of the Sandhu family said development plans and an environmental-impact report for the campus have already been submitted to the San Joaquin County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.
“We want to begin construction of the of the university and trade school campus at the end of 2022 with opening scheduled for 2023,” he said.
Sandhu explained that having a university and trade school on the same campus will allow students graduating from local high schools to decide if they want to enter a university program or pursue technical skills at the trade school.
“Our main idea is to provide opportunities for youths to study here, train here and work here,” Sandhu said.
He reported the Sandhu family, which grows, processes and ships almonds to customers in the U.S. and abroad, at first offered to give 67 acres of property west of Tracy to Notre Dame de Namur University for a Tracy campus, but that plan was changed when the Belmont- based university withdrew from considering Tracy for a second campus.
Sandhu said that the University of Silicon Andhra, a private nonprofit which began in specializing in language training, has expanded its curriculum and recently received full accreditation as a four-year university.
• Contact Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.