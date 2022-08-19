Dear Editor:
As a congressman, Rep. Josh Harder is an unmitigated disaster—and his Aug. 12 vote on the deceptively named “Inflation Reduction Act” proves it big time. It is one shameful piece of legislation. It’s become obvious that Harder will vote for any Democratic Party bill, no matter how destructive it is to the Valley or our nation.
As a partisan Democrat who has voted with President Joe Biden’s agenda 100% of the time, Harder shares the blame with old Joe for our 9.1 percent inflation, the highest in 40 years.
Inflation: The Penn Wharton Budget Model indicates “low confidence that the legislation will have any impact on inflation.” (Fox News, August 11, column by Deroy Murdock).”
The recession: The act raises taxes by $470 billion, something that is stupid in boom times and idiotic in the midst of the current Biden-Harder recession.
The economy: Casey Mulligan of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, says that over the next 10 years, the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce employment by 900,000 and average household income by about $1,200.
Medicine: University of Chicago economics professor Tomas Philipson writes, “Over the next 17 years, the bill would reduce drug industry research and development by about $663 billion, resulting in 135 fewer new medicines. This will amount to a loss of 330 million life-years, about 30 times the loss from COVID-19 so far.” So, the Harder-supported bill will be worse for Americans’ health than COVID-19.
Great move!
It’s amazing that Harder and the Democrats could fit so much stupidity into one legislative bill. After this bill, anyone who doesn’t vote for Tom Patti needs economic counseling.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
