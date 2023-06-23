Editor,
This will only make sense to those who have been to a recent city council meeting or seen one online.
Because of the course of recent events, it is now necessary for the citizens of Tracy to curb the behavior of the current city council members. They have failed to fulfill an essential obligation of citizenship.
Citizenship in America: Rights and Responsibilities of US Citizens.
One of the nine responsibilities is: Respect the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others.
Though the United States is a nation of diverse backgrounds and cultures, our common civic values unite us as one nation. Tolerance, through courtesy and respect for the beliefs and opinions of others, is the hallmark of a civilized society and ensures the continuity of liberty and freedom for future generations.
Join me and contact all the council members to express your displeasure in how they are treating each other. They work for us and need to hear our voice.
To contact all the Council Members, use the email:
tracycitycouncil@cityoftracy.org.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.