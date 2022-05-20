Editor,
Did you know that Tracy has its own radio station? If you don’t, you’re not alone. The station is KVSJ (89.5 FM), which is licensed to serve our city.
The bad news? For nearly all of the past decade it has existed, its Stockton-based owners have stubbornly kept it silent as they attempted to build another station in their hometown and sell KVSJ to groups in other cities.
In 2010, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made the frequency available to local non-profit groups in Tracy. The license was awarded to Stockton’s Peace & Justice Network (PJN), a group with no ties to our community.
However, shortly after being granted the license, PJN quickly decided they’d rather own a station in Stockton and abandoned any effort to construct the Tracy station – never opening an office or studio in Tracy, or making any outreach effort in our community.
After several years, and having rejected several offers to assist them, PJN quietly tried to sell KVSJ to a group in Oakley for the staggering sum of one dollar. (That's correct: just one dollar for a radio station.)
The FCC blocked the transaction, but that didn’t prevent PJN from arranging another insider deal, quickly maneuvering to sell KVSJ to the manager of their own Stockton station – someone with no ties to Tracy – in yet another one-dollar sweetheart deal.
During all of this time, KVSJ should have been serving Tracy with local news and information, broadcasting high school sports, and perhaps providing local students with training and experience in media.
I urge Tracy’s city council, chamber of commerce and all concerned citizens to demand that our radio station be turned over to a committee of local residents so that it can be operated in the public interest, as it was intended.
David F. Jackson
Tracy
