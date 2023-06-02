Tracy is well-positioned to attract jobs, and there is plenty of new housing coming to town, but the task for Tracy, and the rest of the northern San Joaquin Valley, will be to create housing that is affordable to people who work in the new jobs being created.
That was the message that University of the Pacific economist Thomas Pogue brought to the State of the City event on Wednesday at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts. The Tracy Chamber of Commerce and City of Tracy hosted the annual event, which serves as a snapshot of the local economy.
Following Pogue’s presentation Mayor Nancy Young gave her talk on the financial health of the city government and the economic factors that support it.
Chamber CEO Maria Valenzuela introduced the program, titled “Building Community Block by Block,” with the idea that all of the town’s businesses, large and small, are key components to the city’s economic vitality.
“As a city we need to be ready to accept change and embrace and welcome technology and cultural diversity,” she said. “Together we can help usher in future growth and expansion, no matter the economic condition, no matter the divisions, no matter the circumstances we face. We will continue to work together to make Tracy a place where businesses are valued and citizens are proud to say, ‘I’m from Tracy.’”
Pogue, executive director for the Center for Business and Policy Research at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, began his talk with a summary of the latest population figures for the state, which show that California has been declining in population for the past 2 years, starting with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile San Joaquin County has seen a slight increase in population, with Lathrop leading the way with an 11% growth rate in that city, with Tracy and Manteca also growing.
“People that want to have families, people that are having families are in this area of the Northern California megaregion because of the extreme job growth and cost of living,” he said.
“We’re almost a microcosm of the state here, in terms of a portion of the county really leading the growth and expansion and other parts struggling or staying flat in their growth experiences.”
He went on to describe how home prices -- which are much more affordable in the valley compared to the Bay Area -- have driven growth in San Joaquin County and created a ripple effect across the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
“What happening in the Bay Area is impacting San Joaquin County, and what is happening in San Joaquin County is affecting Stanislaus (County) and likewise down to Merced, and our employers are having a challenge in terms of how that relationship plays out.”
The trend that emerged during the pandemic was remote work and less commuting, so people could continue to work their Bay Area jobs while living in the valley.
“Will remote work make areas like San Joaquin County more attractive because they can live in this area and only deal with the commute a couple days a week?” he said.
He cites the hybrid work model – working a Bay Area job as a commuter some days, and from a home office in the valley on others -- as a product of the pandemic that will likely continue to be viable.
Meanwhile the economic growth in Tracy is still led by the transportation, logistics and manufacturing industries, a workforce that has increased by 40,000 people since 2011.
“Tracy again is kind of a microcosm of this area because we have a lot of relatively high-skilled, higher paid workers that have connections to the Bay Area historically and currently in many cases. But we also have the many warehouses and manufacturing jobs here. How do we work from both sides to leverage and build the opportunities of the higher-skilled so maybe perhaps there can be local work opportunities in manufacturing and work activities here where employers don’t have to have their workers commute over the Altamont?”
“At the same time how do we create a skilled system so that the job capabilities that these locals are getting right now in the warehousing and other areas is leveraged for family-sustaining wages?”
Pogue said that regional planning for jobs and housing will be the way forward.
To that end he cited the Northern San Joaquin Valley Community Economic Resilience Fund, also known as North Valley Thrive, a new state funding opportunity that aims to help local economies recover from COVID-19 restrictions.
Mayor Nancy Young began her remarks with the story of The Three Little Pigs.
“We can pretend the big bad wolf doesn’t exist,” Young said, “or, we can face it. Last year we were talking about recovering from the pandemic, the big bad wolf of the pandemic, and we talked about all of the success stories of what happened and how we made it, stronger together.”
“You care about the big bad wolf whether it’s inflation or lack of affordability. Whatever it is, we have to be able to identify what big bad wolf is stalking Tracy and what can we do to fortify our city. We must build on purpose.”
Young continued that a lot that work happens behind the scenes where it’s not visible to the casual observer, and cited the work of former City Manager Michael Rogers, who resigned this week under the threat of being fired by a council majority.
Young credited Rogers, who was at Wednesday’s event, with creating a new department to address homelessness in town, and with creating a mobility and housing department for the city, which will include the city’s economic development component, plus a new operations and utilities director in James Jackson.
“This is all part of our foundation,” she said. “Thanks to forward thinking and planning we are in a great place to build.”
She added that a recent $99,000 grant from San Joaquin County will help the city, the chamber and Tracy City Center Association to continue the Discover Tracy program promoting the city as a destination for visitors, dining and recreation.
Young added that initiatives to make the local economy stronger include Measure B, a voter-approved business tax revision that will favor small businesses, “To assure that small locally owned businesses no longer pay a much higher effective tax rate compared to much larger businesses.”
That new tax system will bring in another $500,000 per-year, Young said, adding that new hotels in town that will bring in another $500,000 every year in transient occupancy taxes.
Still to come is an economic development strategic plan to guide economic growth in town.
She said that the city’s financial health also benefits from sales taxes from online retailers like Amazon, which has four large operations in town.
Young said that the city expects to have a general fund budget surplus of $20 million in the next 3 years because of that, nearly doubling the city’s prior sales tax revenue.
“This revenue, however, is not guaranteed and it is under attack for future years as there is significant interest to have e-commerce dollars reallocated to other jurisdictions. That’s a whole ‘nother fight, but that’s being fought at the state level, and (the League of California Cities) is involved, and fortunately you have your mayor who sits on that board, who will continue to fight for our city and our revenues.”
Other developments she cited included use of Measure V, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016, and which is paying for the latest phase of Legacy Fields, and will pay for a new recreation center that will be the centerpiece of El Pescadero Park’s renovation.
At the end Young recognized two businesses that she feels represent the “Block by Block” theme of the day, including Prologis, developer of the International Park of Commerce, and also a business that has gotten involved in the larger community, including community service projects, plus job fairs that benefit other businesses besides themselves.
She also recognized Zany Entertainment – including Terry Donaldson/Sparkles Delight and Denis Martinez/Ravioli – as people who bring laughter and positivity to Tracy citizens at events all year, presenting a key to the city, the third that Young has handed out as Mayor, to Donaldson at the end of the program.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.