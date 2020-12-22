Press staff report
The San Joaquin County Sheriff office has begun a homicide investigation after a woman was found floating in the California Aqueduct on Sunday.
On Thursday morning the sheriff office said the San Joaquin County medical examiner identified the woman as Chenin Carlson, 36, of Manteca.
The Manteca Police Department had a missing person report for Carlson.
Social media reports said Carlson went missing on Saturday and was scheduled to start a new job at the Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy.
A news release from the office said two fisherman saw the lifeless body floating in the aqueduct near Chrisman Road south of town.
The fisherman called 9-1-1 and deputies and the fire department responded and recovered the body, which was reported as an adult woman between the ages of 25 to-35-years-old.
Sheriff's office detectives took over the investigation and an autopsy determined it to be a homicide.
The Sheriff's office did not release how the woman was killed or what led to the determination that the case was a homicide.
Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case and are searching for Carlson’s car, a 2008 grey Honda Pilot with license plate number 7FIE245.
As of Thursday morning the sheriffs office said no arrests had been made and no one was in custody for the killing.
Anyone with information on the case or know where the car is can contact sheriff detectives at 468-4400 and reference case 20-27205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.