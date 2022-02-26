Hardly surprising in view of the continuing drought conditions, agricultural users contracting for water from the Central Valley Project have received a zero allocation from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The allocation, which the bureau announced Wednesday, affects local irrigation districts that use water from the Delta-Mendota Canal to augment water pumped from rivers.
The city of Tracy, which is a Municipal and Industrial user of CVP water, will receive 25 percent of its normal allocation.
The city uses Delta-Mendota Canal water to augment water received from the Manteca-based South San Joaquin Irrigation District and from the city’s wells.
