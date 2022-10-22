Construction at the intersection of 11th Street and Lammers Road will continue around the clock this weekend as the developer for the International Park of Commerce installs storm drain and sewer improvements and replaces the concrete roadway panels on top of those underground utility lines.
The city of Tracy expects one lane will remain open in all directions with the traffic signal as a flashing red light, making it a four-way stop. Work started Thursday evening and expected to be completed Monday afternoon.
“Motorists should anticipate delays in the area due to the slowing of traffic through the work zone and should plan accordingly,” said Associate Civil Engineer Leisser Mazariegos. “If it is not possible to use alternative routes to avoid the delays, give yourself extra time and use caution while traveling through the area to help ensure the safety of construction crews.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
