Members of the community tested their speed and agility taking turns running with cows during the vacada in the Campo Pequeno ring Friday night at the Tracy Portuguese Hall to end this year’s IPFES Holy Ghost festa celebration.
The traditional Portuguese bloodless bullfight was not held this year and replaced with the vacada where residents could enter the ring and run with a variety of different size cows.
Participants took turns seeing how close they could get the cow to run by.
The vacada lasted about an hour and followed by a dance to end this year’s events. The festa celebration returned after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
