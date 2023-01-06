A vacant building on Grant Line Road caught fire shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday night causing serious damage to the structure.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Larry Vickers said that an engine arrived at the scene, on the south side of Grant Line Road between the Grant Line Station shopping center and South County Fire Authority Station 96, to find the western side of the building in flames. The crew quickly extinguished the blaze, which had already burned through part of the building.
Vickers said that the fire authority would investigate the cause of the fire, noting that utilities including gas and electrical service had been turned off. He added that it was unclear if anybody had been staying inside the structure as no people were on the scene when firefighters arrived, and the building, which had been vacant for about a year, did not have any furnishings iniside.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.