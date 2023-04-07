Plans are in progress to construct a new commercial/residential building at the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue, a lot that has been vacant for about 6 years.
On Monday Tracy Development Services Director Jalen French will hold a public hearing by teleconference to collect public comment on the project. Property owner Reza Kazemi, along with Schack and Company Inc., propose to construct a 3-story building with retail on the street level and six upstairs apartments.
The fenced-off 0.11-acre lot has been vacant since the building was demolished in May 2017. The building was originally developed in 1926 as one of Tracy’s early auto repair shops, then served as a furniture and appliance store, and later as Tredway’s stationery store. It was last occupied by Helm’s Ale House up until the city ordered that the building be vacated in October 2011 because of structural deficiencies.
The teleconference will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday via Microsoft Teams. Log-in information is at https://www.cityoftracy.org/government/public-notices or by calling the Microsoft Teams teleconference line at (209) 425-4338, Conference ID: 967 669 603#. People may also submit comments in writing to publiccomment@cityoftracy.org.
Details on the project can be found at https://www.cityoftracy.org/our-city/departments/planning/director-hearings.
