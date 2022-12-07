A vacant home in north Tracy that had been known as a gathering area for the homeless was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.
The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority reported that crews responded to a call regarding a house fire at 574 W. Grant Line Road shortly before 7 a.m.
Crews arrived at the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames with a column of smoke that could be seen from downtown.
The utilities to the house had been turned off years ago and the structure had reportedly caught fire at least four times before and was a known area for unsheltered people to gather. The house was consumed in the fire leaving a pile of debris and scorched appliances.
A nearby restaurant and gas station were untouched in the fire which was contained to the vacant house.
Fire crews sifted through the remains, dousing smoldering remains late into the morning.
No one was reported injured in the fire.
