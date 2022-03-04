Editor,
Last week, Governor Newsom announced that face masks will no longer be required in most businesses this week, and next week with schools. While many people are excited about the decision, please remember that we're still in a pandemic!
Tracy Unified School District should accommodate the Governor's decision with science, not politics. To keep others safe, students and teachers should either wear masks indoors or show proof of vaccination. If we make the same mistake as last time, things won't get better!
Please get vaccinated!
Nick Winsatt, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.