The Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, the agency overseeing the Valley Link commuter rail project, has formally approved changes to the authority’s leadership team.
The board, at its Feb. 9 meeting, appointed Kevin Sheridan as Valley Link’s new executive director under a 3-year contract. Sheridan has served as the agency’s deputy executive director under Michael Tree, the agency’s outgoing executive director, since July 2021.
Sheridan has 20 years of experience with transportation agencies, including serving as the director of the Capitol Projects Program for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, operator of the Altamont Corridor Express where he oversaw $1.5 billion in rail construction. He has held similar roles with the San Joaquin Council of Governments and California Department of Transportation.
The Valley Link board also welcomed new Deputy Director, Financial Planning and Programming, Wil Ridder, previously the executive officer of state and federal policy and programming for LA Metro. Ridder also has worked at the San Joaquin Council of Governments on the Measure K sales tax renewal which is expected to deliver an estimated $2.5 billion worth of transportation projects in the region.
The Valley Link project includes seven stations along 42 miles of track connecting the Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station to the proposed ACE North Lathrop Station, projected to begin service in 2028.
