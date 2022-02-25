The Valley Oak League is looking for a new league commissioner.
The VOL has been one of the top California Interscholastic Federation/Sac-Joaquin Section leagues since 1947. Over the years the league has included Tracy High, and more recently Kimball High has competed in the VOL in SJS Division 3. Other schools in the league include Central Catholic of Modesto, East Union of Manteca, Manteca High, Oakdale High, Sierra High of Manteca and Weston Ranch High of Stockton.
The commissioner’s responsibilities include:
• Promote CIF’s “Victory with Honor” program to support character development in student-athletes.
• Attend each league executive council meeting, serve as secretary and take minutes.
• Administer all financial duties of the league. At each Administrative Council meeting, the commissioner submits a written report of the league’s account balance.
• Prepare and distribute an agenda for each executive council meeting at least one week prior to the meeting.
• Attend all Sac-Joaquin Section Board of Managers meetings.
• Manage all marketing aspects of the VOL, including social media accounts and public outreach and communication.
• Attend, upon request from the Sac-Joaquin Section Office, all playoff committee meetings for sports involving league schools.
• Supervise the overall development of the league sports schedules.
• Purchase and distribute all-league patches and championship banners, and all rules and case books.
• Help resolve scheduling conflicts.
• Communicate league playoff qualifiers to the Sac-Joaquin Section Office.
• Communicate all-league selections to the local media.
Compensation is $9,500 paid over 10 months. Email a current résumé and letter of interest to: Steve Clark, VOL President, sclark@musd.net, RE: V.O.L. Commissioners Position. For information contact (209) 858-7413.
