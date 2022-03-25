Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas announced on Tuesday that she plans to run for the California State Assembly 13th District, representing Tracy, Mountain House and Stockton.
Vargas is the second challenger to emerge for the seat presently held by Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton), who was elected to the Assembly in 2020. Tracy Councilman Mateo Bedolla also is running for that seat. They will all be on the June 7 primary ballot, and the top two from that election will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Vargas has served on the Tracy City Council since 2014 and was re-elected to a second term in 2018. Because of term limits on the city council she is ineligible to run for re-election to that office.
In a statement released on Tuesday Vargas said she is running for assembly to continue working on issues that she got involved with as a council member.
“As Chair of the Tri-Valley/San Joaquin County Regional Rail Authority I will continue to advance the San Joaquin to BART Valley Link Light Rail, reducing commute times and giving you more time to spend with your family,” Vargas said.
Her endorsements so far include Tracy Mayor Nancy Young.
“I trust the same tenacity she utilized to help take Valley Link from a mere concept to a viable reality for our region will make her a true advocate for the district, including Tracy,” Young said in Tuesday’s statement. “Vargas' knowledge, experience, and growth in local government will aid her in representing the true struggles of cities and local control.”
Vargas also noted that San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller and Mountain House Community Services District Director Bernice King Tingle have also endorsed her.
“I am proud of my early endorsements and I will be adding more as this campaign moves on,” Vargas said. “It is time to get businesses through this pandemic, create local jobs, address the rising cost of living, create better educational opportunities for our youth, and supply more Mental Health Services to help solve our homeless crisis.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
