Vernalis area museum honors the machinery of agriculture

After nearly four years without any public showing of farm implements at a unique museum near Vernalis, the museum featuring dozens of restored John Deere tractors is back in business.
The Frank Bettencourt Memorial Museum at 213 River Road will be the location of an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 — the first since 2018.
In addition to the 35 restored John Deere tractors and engines, the open house will show some vintage Caterpillars and several Case tractors as well.
A barbecue and other activities will continue during the four-hour open house. Photos of children atop tractors will be taken, said Richard Bettencourt, son of the late Frank Bettencourt, who founded the museum in 1986. He died four years ago, and his son has worked at keeping the museum alive.
“The Barnstormers,” a group of farm-implement restoration volunteers in the Patterson Township Historical Society, is sponsoring the July 30 open house with $25 admission to raise money in order to grow the size of the museum.
Bettencourt said the museum founded by his father is called the second best John Deere museum in the country, second only to the John Deere Museum at the company’s headquarters in Moline, Iowa.
Some of the tractors in the Frank Bettencourt Memorial Museum were donated to the museum, and Frank Bettencourt purchased others over the years.
“I’m really glad we’ll have an open house after not having one since 2018,” the younger Bettencourt said. “It will give people living in Tracy, Patterson and Modesto, and elsewhere in the region a chance to get to know about the museum and the tractors on display.”
The oldest John Deere tractor in the collection is a 1917 “Waterloo Boy.” Others span the years as John Deere has become the most-popular wheel tractor in the U.S. and around the world.
“Each tractor on display during the open house will be identified as to model and year manufactured,” Bettencourt said. “And I’ll be there to provide information on their history and to answer any questions.”
Richard Bettencourt’s phone is 209-602-2818. River Road is the continuation of Kasson Road south into Stanislaus County.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
