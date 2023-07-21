Mike Grinstead was in for a little bit of nostalgia on Sunday morning when he prepared to go airborne over Tracy.
He was one of eight veterans treated to a flight in a Stearman biplane as part of Dream Flights, a program sponsored by Sports Clips, that honors veterans by taking them for a ride in the type of plane military pilots used to train on.
Grinstead, in addition to two tours of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy, was also stationed at the Alameda Naval Air Station, where his duties often had him serving aboard Navy aircraft that flew over Northern California. During a flight over Tracy on Sunday he saw familiar sights, and he saw what has changed since he was in the military.
“We flew this area back and forth from Alameda to Crows Landing and through the Tracy area quite a bit during the late 60s,” he said. “When I moved here we had 10,000 people in town. Now it’s pushing 100,000, 10 times the size that it was.”
Residential subdivisions and logistics centers are the biggest difference, while his memory was of an expanse of farm fields surrounding Tracy Municipal Airport, where Sunday’s flights originated.
“This was out here by itself 50 years ago. It was this and the gravel quarry, and that’s all it was out here. Now there’s orchards, farm fields. Most of this was still dry farm back in the 60s. They were just getting into planting beets and tomatoes. The agricultural development out here, from the air, is pretty spectacular to see.”
Also taking a flight was Julia Conover. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and she is a Gold Star Mother as her son, U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Brandon Dewey, was killed in action in Iraq in 2006. Since then Conover has been active in veterans causes, including Wreaths Across America.
As she has done at previous Dream Flights events at the Tracy Airport, she was looking for sponsors to dedicate wreaths to 2,390 veterans buried at Tracy Public Cemetery. This time one of her friends with Victory Bombshells, a group of patriotic women distinguished by their 1940’s style of attire and also active with Wreaths Across America and other veterans’ causes, recommended Conover for a flight.
Sightseeing around Tracy at 1,000 feet was a new experience for Conover.
“I could have stayed up there a lot longer. It was amazing,” she said. “I couldn’t figure out where I was at though. I live by Poet School so I was trying to see where I live but I got totally disoriented. It looks much, much different up there than it does when you’re down here.”
The first flight of the day was for Rowena Donaldson, who was invited to participate as she recently celebrated her 100th birthday. While not a veteran herself, she was introduced to aviation as a youngster in the 1930s, and has several family members who were veterans, including a father and brother in the Canadian military, and her husband, Harris Donaldson Jr., who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an aviation machinist’s mate.
“To me it’s keeping alive and doing things and being active at my age,” Donaldson said after landing. “I don’t want to miss anything. It’s exciting. Something to look forward to. I feel sorry for people who don’t find things to do and new things to see and keep active.”
Others to take flight on Sunday included Vietnam veterans Jim Walker, U.S. Army, Cleve Stafford, U.S. Navy, and John Costodio, U.S. Army. U.S. Navy veteran Phil Blach, who served in the Gulf of Oman in the 1980s on an aircraft carrier escorting tankers out of Kuwait, also took a flight, and Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis, a U.S. Army veteran, went up for a flight as well.
Cindy Staser, program administrator at Astoria Senior Living, arranged for Sunday’s flights by inviting veterans to apply for a place on Sunday’s program. Astoria first got involved with the program in 2013 when the daughter of one of Astoria’s residents, Irwin Lauppe, who was a flight instructor during World War II, asked Astoria to connect with Dream Flights, then known as Ageless Aviation Dreams.
“It’s just a way of saying ‘Thank You,’ plain and simple, that’s all it is,” said Keith Littlefield, who brought the Stearman trainer to Tracy Municipal Airport for Sunday’s event. His wife, Molly, was the pilot for Sunday’s flights.
“Generally we work with veterans, oftentimes in care facilities, where the opportunities to get out and do things in the world sometimes is limited. Oftentimes it’s related to their combat experience. That’s a way of acknowledging that sometimes the limitations that have come with combat experience are sort of compensated by a moment of joy flying in an airplane. Nothing like an open-cockpit biplane to boost your spirits.”
He added that the he and his wife are glad to participate in the program as they both have aviation in their blood.
“Molly and I, both of our fathers flew during World War II so that’s kind of special to us. Her father was a flight instructor in the Stearman airplane at two different bases in California, so this is very dear to her heart especially.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
