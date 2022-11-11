Delta Charter School thanked and honored the service of veterans during a special program at the campus Thursday morning.
Don Patzer, principal of Delta Charter School said they wanted to give veterans a big welcome for their efforts serving our country.
“Our district has always been supporters of our people in service, and this is just a small way for us to thank them and honor them and our students can learn a great deal from the lives of our veterans and their story,” Patzer said.
The program had 10 veterans from different branches of service visit the campus and joined in the morning outdoor pledge of allegiance followed by a special flag folding ceremony by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
As the flag was folded by Marine Corps veteran Joe Perez and US Army veteran Fred Hartman, the significance and meaning behind each fold was told to the students.
Later the veterans visited all of the classrooms where they told students a little bit about their service and then answered questions.
“They’ll come into the classrooms, share a little bit about their service, what they can, and then they will field questions from our students ,” Patzer said. “Every classroom will have a veteran this morning and most of the veterans we have here are parents of our students and we’re really excited about that.”
Patzer said it was important for the students to have an opportunity to hear from veterans to learn about the service and sacrifices they made.
“What I think that the students pull from our veterans is number one, commitment, loyalty and perseverance. Because all of those things each of these veterans have had to experience,” Patzer said. “So my hope is through their stories that are students will be inspired — to whatever their goal might be in life — just to work hard, persevere and do their best.”
He said the other part is knowing the stories of the people who protect and provide our freedom.
“So, I think for them to see it firsthand and to hear it firsthand is meaningful,” Patzer said.
Students were encouraged to wear red, white and blue for the event and made a banner welcoming their guests at the entrance to the campus.
Patzer said he hopes the veterans’ program, which has gone on for more than 10 years, will continue to be an important part of their message to students.
“It’s really something we want to continue, we feel it is very important to get the message I just shared earlier and recognize our veterans and hopefully were able to do it in a respectful, honorable way that kind of leads them to want to come back and visit us again,” Patzer said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.