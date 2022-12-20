The sacrifices of veterans interred at Schulte Memorial Park were remembered as each veteran’s grave received a wreath at Wreaths across America Saturday morning.
Gold Star mother Julia Conover welcomed the audience to Schulte Memorial Park which joined 3,700 other cemeteries and memorial parks across the nation participating in laying wreaths at the graves of veterans on Saturday.
“It is because of you, our volunteers, we carry out the mission of Wreaths Across America, to remember, to honor and to teach our future generations the value of our veterans,” Conover said.
More than 2,300 veterans are buried at the cemetery from the Civil War to Operation Enduring Freedom.
“We honor them, and he sacrifices they made to keep our country safe today by placing a veteran’s wreath on their headstone,” Conover said. “Our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place their lives on the line for our freedoms. We must never forget.”
In an invocation Pastor Kalvin Waetzig remembered the ultimate sacrifice many had given.
“There comes a time in one person’s life when the level of sacrifice goes beyond courage, bravery. The level of sacrifice given by the men and women of our Armed Forces that have given their lives for us and the life that we might live that we do well now to gather and celebrate and honor and remember that level of sacrifice,” Waetzig said. “Their life, so courageously given, that we might live the life that we have — the joy, the family, the friends, the citizens of this great city of our nation.”
Conover said she become involved in Wreaths Across America when she wanted to place a wreath on the grave of her son, Marine Lance Cpl. Brandon Dewey, who was during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006.
“I wanted a way to honor Brandon who was killed in the Iraq war as was Lorreta’s (Bridges) son Steven and Jan’s (Martinez) son Jesse,” Conover said. “Then I realized I needed to get all our Tracy heroes a wreath, and once again we accomplished our goal this year of getting a wreath for every veteran here at Tracy cemetery.”
The graves of four veterans buried at Valpico Memorial Park also received a wreath on the headstone.
Members of the different branches of the Armed Forces laid ceremonial wreaths in their honor, as did Gold Star parents Sheldon Bridges and Scott Conover laying a wreath in honor of Gold Star families.
Audience members would have the chance to lay a wreath at the grave of a veteran and were told to read the name of the service member before placing the wreath.
“A person dies twice, once when they take their final breath and later the last time their name is spoken, Conover said. “As you place the wreath say their name out loud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. This little act goes a long way to keep the memory of our veterans alive. We are not here to decorate graves. We are here to remember, not their death, but their lives.”
Next year’s Wreath Across America was announced as Dec. 16. And donation from anyone sponsoring a wreath through Jan. 15 for next year will have that donation matched.
For more information about Wreaths Across America visit https://www.facebook.com/waatracy
Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
