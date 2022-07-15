Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1537 joined with local farmer, developer and philanthropist Mike Sandhu to announce plans for a new 10,000-square-foot VFW hall on Wednesday.
Bob Carpenter, Commander of VFW Post 1537, said that the details of the plan have yet to be hammered out, but Wednesday’s announcement affirmed that Sandhu, who has a larger development planned for the area, has made a commitment to donate 3 acres of land along Chrisman Road, just south of Sandhu’s business, Crown Nut, for the veterans hall.
“Once we get the footprint of the land then you get the footprint of the building, then you start designing it,” Carpenter said, adding that in addition to being the new home for the VFW post the site is big enough to have RV parking, barbecues and a hall big enough to rent out for events.
“We’ll have a home now and be in Tracy permanently. Because of the donation of land we’ll get the building built. We won’t have any land payment or building payment, so we won’t be kicked out or anything. We will be here for as long as we can be here.”
Carpenter said the post has about 200 members, through active membership dwindled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once we get a facility we’ll get back up to our regular numbers,” he said. Carpenter said most members are Vietnam veterans and the post wants to bring in younger veterans. He added that the post also hopes to increase the services it provides.
“We help veterans that need wheelchairs, veterans that can’t pay the rent. We have a lot of this type of stuff that we do for veterans.”
The post had been working with the city to find a site for a VFW hall, Carpenter added. Options considered included the Westside Market on Central Avenue, and the group had been holding its monthly meetings at the Tracy Community Center. Carpenter said that once someone from the city suggested he talk to Sandhu the current plan began to take shape.
Sandhu said that the actual title transfer will take place once the San Joaquin County planning department can approve a lot split, separating the 3 acres from a larger parcel that is now an almond orchard.
The site for the VFW hall is within a proposed development that Sandhu presently has before the county planners. Last year he filed a series of applications for 1,537 acres south of Durham Ferry Road, mostly on the west side of Chrisman Road with several large parcels on the east side of Chrisman Road.
Most of the land, about 1,420 acres, is planned for the Golden State Logistics Hub, which could include buildings ranging from 100,000 square feet to more than 1.8 million square feet.
Sandhu said that the centerpiece of the project will be a 67-acre private university campus for University of Silicon Andhra, which has a campus in Milpitas.
“We basically want this project to be for people to study here, train here and work here. That is the goal,” Sandhu said, adding that the environmental review for the project is under way.
“It will probably take a year with all of the designs and paperwork and then we’ll be back to the county.”
Sandhu noted that the VFW gets the land donation regardless of what happens with the logistics and university developments. He added that the project has no connection to the city of Tracy, and would be under the jurisdiction of San Joaquin County, which must approve all of the environmental reviews and infrastructure plans.
“We are putting in our own water plant, our own sewer plant, and the university itself, they got approved late last year, they got all of the courses approved,” he said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
