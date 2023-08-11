A 61-year-old man injured during a road rage shooting in north Tracy on Aug. 4 has died.
Police identified the victim as Ryan Wood of Manteca and said he died on Friday.
Wood was critically injured last week during a dispute that began on Interstate 580 near Pleasanton with Jacob Nevarez, 21, and Eduardo Tarvin, 23, both of Lodi.
Wood was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound on the freeway when a road rage incident occurred with the two men driving a Nissan cargo van.
The dispute continued onto Interstate 205 where both vehicles took the Tracy Boulevard exit and pulled into a parking lot in the 700 block of West Clover where the shooting occurred.
Wood was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition where he would succumb to his injuries.
Nevarez and Tarvin were stopped by police on eastbound I-205 before the connecter with northbound Interstate 5 and taken into custody.
Police say in addition to help from witnesses, the department’s Flock automatic license plate reader cameras were able to assist police in locating the vehicle within 15 minutes of the shooting.
Nevarez is being held without bail in the San Joaquin County Jail facing charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm causing great bodily injury.
Tarvin, who was being held on a charge of being an accessory, is no longer being shown in custody at the county jail.
Police say both men are allegedly responsible for other several road rage/brandishing a weapon incidents in the area over the past few months.
Anyone who has been a victim or has information about the additional incidents or the fatal shooting is asked to contact Det. Brian Azevedo at (209) 831-6534 or at Brian.Azavedo@TracyPD.com. Anonymous tips can be made to Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847 or text TIPTPD to 274637.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
