South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley lowered the flag outside Fire Station 91 on 11th Street to half-staff at 5:46 a.m. this morning to commemorate the moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York on the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks.
Bradley was left alone to lower the flag after the Station 91 crews were dispatched to a medical aid moments earlier.
Fire stations across Tracy turned on the fire engine emergency lights and lowered their flags outside the stations to remember the victims and first responders who lost their lives when two hijacked airliners crashed into the World Trade Center twin towers, a third hijacked jet struck the Pentagon in Virginia building and a fourth jet crashed in a field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania when passengers fought back against hijackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.