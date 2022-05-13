Vietnam veterans were honored for their service with a ride above Tracy in a vintage World War II Stearman biplane as part of the Dream Flights program Saturday morning at the Tracy Municipal Airport.
Stephen Ridolfi, who served in the U.S. Air Force as a combat aerial photographer in Vietnam, was first to fly in the Stearman piloted by Molly Littlefield.
“It was a lot of fun, brought back a lot of memories of flying back then. I’d recommend it to anyone it was a lot of fun,” Ridofli said.
He said he had flown in several different kinds of aircraft during missions over Vietnam but never had flown in an open cockpit airplane. He made sure to take his camera up for the ride.
“I had an idea what was going to happen, flying other aircraft and stuff I knew with the slipstream you had to be very, very careful. I had to kind of point and shoot, there was no way I could put my eye to the camera, it was so cramped, lot of struts and stuff on that aircraft so it was hard to shoot through them,” Ridofli said.
Dream flights, founded in 2011, is a nonprofit dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans.
With funding from donors, community support and help from volunteers the foundation provides flights in a vintage World War II era Boeing Stearman biplane trainer.
The flights in Tracy were sponsored by Sport Clips Haircuts, assisted by Astoria Memory Care, Sikhs of Tracy and the Victory Bombshells to come to Tracy. This was the first Dream Flights in Tracy in over two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also taking a turn in the Stearman’s front seat were John Adams, Dan Boyle, Bob Carpenter, Mike Harold and Jim McQuillen
Molly Littlefield is one of about 30 pilots who give seniors and veterans across the country a ride in the biplane to thank them for their efforts and service.
Molly and her husband Keith, who is crew chief during the flights, said they have taken about 100 veterans aloft since joining the program a couple of years ago.
“It’s to really let them know it’s all about them, none of us would be here today if it weren’t for veterans that served their country and keeps us strong and safe and it’s the right thing to do to honor them,” Littlefield said.
In previous flights she said she could see the impact the flights have on veterans.
“So many of them it brought out stories that some of their family members had said they had never heard. It brings out tears to some, smiles to others,” Littlefield said. “They talked about their experiences, those who went abroad and those who didn’t. It was kind of like opening their black box of history that they hadn’t relived in a while.”
Ridofli enjoyed the turns over the countryside the most.
“Best part of the flight was the turning. I like the bank, she didn’t do a lot of that, but enough banking where it made me feel like the old days in Vietnam and stuff like that.,” Ridolfi said. “It was smooth. She is a great pilot. It was a smooth takeoff. I didn’t even realize we were off the ground for a second.”
Army veteran Rob Carpenter was also taken aloft for his first flight in a biplane. He said the smallest aircraft he had flown in were helicopters back during his days in Vietnam.
“It was great, it was a great flight, something my daughters had been wanting me to do. My dad was a crew chief for a B-17 and P-38s and stuff like that so I knew a lot about the planes and how they work so it was a great opportunity, I figured I’d do it now while I still can,” Carpenter said. “Just getting up there and looking around. The girl (Molly) was great. Flying was great. It was really nice.”
Carpenter, who currently serves as commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1537 in Tracy, said he had always had a dream for flying.
“Actually, I took aviation in high school. I was going to go out and get a pilot’s license when I was in high school but I was a little too crazy. I did a lot of racing motorcycles and snowmobiles. In an airplane I’d probably kill myself but it’s something I always wanted to do,” Carpenter said.
Littlefield took each veteran up for about 15 minutes of flying over the countryside. Once they landed she presented each flight recipient with a hat she signed in their honor.
“For us this is really important. I learned to fly in a Stearman, not this one but one like it from my father, so when we got the chance to be a crew and go around honoring veterans in a Stearman it was like it was made for me and Keith,” Littlefield said. “And we know as a country we’ve done a lot of great things, but we want to do it better as far as honoring our veterans.“
For more information on Dream Flights visit https://dreamflights.org/.
