The turnout at a Saturday evening candlelight vigil showed Raquel and Dillon Almason just how much Eric Almason, husband and father, meant to his community.
About 240 people showed up for the vigil at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church the corner of Lowell Avenue and Chester Drive, to honor Eric Almason, 58, who died on Jan. 24 after an intruder shot him at his rural property on Lammers Road.
The family is still seeking answers as the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department investigates the crime. A suspect is believed to have committed suicide while being held at Stanislaus County Jail, and Almason’s family has been told that the investigation continues to see if anyone else was involved.
Raquel and Dillon Almason said on Wednesday that Saturday’s vigil showed them that a large community in Tracy shares in their loss.
Raquel, Eric’s wife, mentioned many of the high school kids who had become friends of the family after they became regulars at Almason’s Lammers Road property, a rural parcel that he called his ranch, where he kept horses and spent much of his time after he retired in 2019 from a 33-year career as a union sheet metal worker.
“All the kids that came through were always interested about horses, and the first thing he taught them was safety, how to saddle up a horse, brush them,” she said.
“Parents would be very grateful, and say, ‘My son is out there, or my daughter -- instead of playing with Nintendo and computers – outdoors experience is great. Parents learned to love him and that’s how we kept meeting different people.”
She added that in addition to caring for his ranch, which he owned in addition to the family’s Redbridge home, he was a natural at making friends, be it through his involvement with St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, volunteering at events at IPFES Hall, or regular visits to downtown Tracy.
“After he retired he would go downtown and have coffee and talk with anybody. There were no strangers to him. He would just start a conversation, and he would always say, ‘I have a ranch. Why don’t you guys come over?’”
He also connected with the community by offering his skills to people or community groups that needed a hand.
“He always volunteered his time to fix anything that went wrong with the heating and air conditioning, because that was his trade.”
Dillon Almason said that his father made an impression through his character, and lived to set an example of honesty and accountability for those around him, including young people that he mentored.
“He just believed there was a right and wrong way of doing things, and he would instill his character in how he lived his life. He echoed that,” Dillon said.
“Throughout his whole life he worked hard every day. Commuted, woke up early, was not one to miss work or make excuses not to be there. The companies he worked for, he was an asset to them because of how he lived his life. His work ethic was very strong.”
Once he retired the ranch became his focus as he saw how it could be valuable to himself and others.
“He had high school kids, people that wanted to maybe keep a goat or a pig there at the place, he welcomed them with open arms, but also taught them, there’s a way to do things,” Dillon said, adding that in return the young folks who came to his ranch would also learn how to take care of the place.
It was also the place where Eric Almason could visit with friends who shared his interest in the rural and ranching lifestyle. It covers several acres and is not a big spread, but there is enough land for a pasture, stables and a roping arena.
“He also built a common area that’s pretty nice, where it’s a barbecue, a little bar in the back. He decorated it real nice with old signs,” Dillon said. “He gave it character in the Western old-school man-cave vibe. People knew they could stop there and hang out and there was a beer in the fridge. They felt welcome.”
Raquel Almason said that she and Eric moved to Tracy 30 years ago from the Hayward and Castro Valley area and soon came to regard it as their hometown.
“We moved here to start a family and we loved it. We ran into such a beautiful community with the church. He was a man of faith,” she said, adding that enjoyed participating in festivals at St. Bernard’s Church and IPFES Hall.
“We made this our home and we were a very welcomed family, from the whole community.”
“I just know that he did a good job being a husband, father and provider,” Dillon added. “He didn’t need anything else. He worked for everything that he’s had. I know he’s up in Heaven and I feel like he’s happy. I don’t feel like he has unfinished business. I don’t feel like he regrets anything.”
