About a dozen people showed up to a candlelight vigil Friday evening at Tracy City Hall in remembrance of Justin Peoples, 30, who was killed at a north Tracy gas station/market on March 15.
Two suspects in that case, Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, and Christina Lyn Garner, 42, are being charged with a hate crime in addition to murder charges after Tracy Police and the San Joaquin County District Attorney noted that Jones had tattoos consistent with racist ideology. Folks at the vigil spoke out against racism.
Among those speaking was Yolande Barial Knight, president of the Tracy African American Association, who spoke of the definition of a hate crime and how that relates to this case.
“He was racially profiled and he was killed for being black, from what I can tell,” she said. “Being a black person I’ve experienced some of that hate.”
She added that her group aims not just to lift up African American people, but also to promote unity in a diverse community.
“It’s only when other people who are not black stand up for us. It’s really on white people to help the world change,” she said. “In this instance hate will not stand. When you see something you have to say something.”
Williams Muetzenberg, who is running for Tracy City Council, organized the event, and invited local elected officials to speak, including Tracy Unified School District Board of Education President Ameni Alexander, Tracy City Councilman Dan Arriola, and Tracy Mayor Nancy Young. All spoke of the call to action that a hate crime within the community requires.
“We have taken huge strides, but the murder of Justin Peoples shows we have such a far way to go,” Arriola said.
Young credits Tracy Police with making arrests in this case within 12 hours of the crime, and said that the town should be shaken when lives are ended by violence, adding that the community should be aware that racism is still at the root of many acts of violence.
“Bad things happen when good people say nothing and don’t even denounce the wrong that’s been done,” she said.
