The city of Tracy will host a virtual meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday on the city’s draft Transportation Infrastructure Master Plan. It is one of seven infrastructure master plans for the city.
The plan provides a detailed look at everything from the three freeways surrounding the city to rail lines, local and regional truck routes, city streets, sidewalks and bike paths and public transit. The plan looks at the historical condition of transportation infrastructure, the effect of growth since the last update in 2012, and the city’s transportation needs as development and growth continue.
The April 25 meeting will include a presentation from the city’s plan update team and will provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions and comment on the plan and the city’s transportation needs. The public comment period on this plan will continue through May 2.
All seven of the city’s infrastructure master plans, along with other supporting documents, as well as links and passwords to join the April 25 virtual meeting, are available at www.cityoftracy.org/our-city/departments/engineering/infrastructure-master-plans.
People who want to comment but cannot attend the virtual meeting can send comments via email to veronica.child@cityoftracy.org or phone: (209) 831-6487.
