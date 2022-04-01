Editor,
Within this decade, we may see the world’s most sustainable rail transit system - right here in our very own backyard. For this we can thank Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas for her bold and visionary leadership. As a founding member of the Valley Link Board, she has been mapping out a pathway since project inception with a vision to be a national model of sustainability.
Several years ago, Vargas recognized the magnitude of transportation problems in the Northern California Megaregion. She boldly championed State legislation that created the Tri-Valley San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority – that has brought together leaders from both sides of the Altamont to find a solution. The answer – Valley Link, a transformational 42-mile rail project that will link communities in our county with the BART system in the Tri-Valley.
Valley Link will pioneer a new vision of infrastructure for the 21st century – with green hydrogen powered trains and electric shared autonomous vehicles serving passengers at seven sustainably designed stations in vibrant walkable station area communities. It will equitably serve communities and households with some of the state’s highest poverty rates – and provide a vital near-term link to the state’s emerging high-speed rail system and expansive Bay Area rail network.
We applaud the leadership of Veronica Vargas for her vision and commitment to advancing a national model of sustainability – and for clearly understanding how this vital project is needed to support the economy, environment and quality of life in this region. As the first woman to chair this important agency, we also recognize the results of this visionary leadership that may no doubt be recognized in National Women’s Month commemorations for many generations to come.
Marianne Payne, Director of Policy & Planning, Tri-Valley – San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.