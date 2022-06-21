Artists displayed their creative talents along the sidewalks of Central Avenue as the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts held its first Downtown Tracy Artwalk of the season Friday night.
Anna Cross, cultural arts division manager at the Grand Theatre, said this was the first Artwalk in 2 years as the series had been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to have it back and we’re thrilled people are coming out and it’s a good way to spend your Friday night in downtown Tracy,” Cross said.
In its sixth year, the Artwalk is a self-guided tour along Central Avenue near and at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, and it featured a variety of visual and performance artists.
“We’re having a wonderful event so far tonight, it’s full, all of the spaces for our Artwalk are full tonight and we expect will be full for our July and our September Artwalk,” Cross said. “People are out and they’re having a great time. They’re walking downtown, they’re visiting restaurants and other businesses and then checking the Artwalk out. We’ve got such a variety of music and different art forms, arts and crafts for kids happening — a little bit of everything happening.”
Painters, glass artwork, photography and clothing were on display, and musicians joined the festivities along Central between Sixth and Eighth streets and inside the Grand Theatre. Visitors could purchase some of the artwork on display.
Cross hopes to continue the diversity of artists and displays in the future Artwalks.
“We are an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary art center so it’s our goal always to make sure were representative of all kinds of different art — visual arts, performing arts etc.,” Cross said. “We also of course are very interested in having diversity of the community so whoever it is, whatever it is they are working on, whatever background, whatever they want to represent we’re happy to work with them.”
The next Downtown Tracy Artwalk will be July 15 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and then on Sept 17 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Tracy City Center Association’s Wine Stroll.
Cross said anyone interested in participating in the Artwalks can visit https://atthegrand.org/special-events/downtown-tracy-artwalk/ to find more information how to participate.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.